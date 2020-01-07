Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Pemberton
788-790 Ormskirk Road
Wigan, Lancashire WN5 8AX
01942 213 374
Dyllis Highton

Dyllis Highton Notice
Highton Dyllis Mary
(nee Smith) Died peacefully on the
3rd January 2020 at Wigan RAEI surrounded by her loving family, aged 73 years.
Dyllis was a dearly loved wife,
a much loved mum, devoted nan, nanna and a loving sister.
Dyllis will be sadly missed by
all her friends and family.
The Funeral Service will take place at Wigan Crematorium at 13:00 Monday 13th January 2020.
The family extend a warm welcome to celebrate the life
of Dyllis with them at
St Aiden's Catholic Club.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, 788 Ormskirk Road, Pemberton 01942 213 374
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Jan. 7, 2020
