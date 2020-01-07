|
Highton Dyllis Mary
(nee Smith) Died peacefully on the
3rd January 2020 at Wigan RAEI surrounded by her loving family, aged 73 years.
Dyllis was a dearly loved wife,
a much loved mum, devoted nan, nanna and a loving sister.
Dyllis will be sadly missed by
all her friends and family.
The Funeral Service will take place at Wigan Crematorium at 13:00 Monday 13th January 2020.
The family extend a warm welcome to celebrate the life
of Dyllis with them at
St Aiden's Catholic Club.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, 788 Ormskirk Road, Pemberton 01942 213 374
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Jan. 7, 2020