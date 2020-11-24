Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Eddie Bowles
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eddie Bowles

Notice Condolences

Eddie Bowles Notice
BOWLES Eddie Suddenly but peacefully on
7th November 2020 at the RAEI, aged 71 years.
Beloved husband of Val,
dearly loved dad to Chris and Stacey, a much loved grandad to
Kiara, Jasmin and Gracie.
Requiem Mass at
St Judes RC Church on Monday
30th November at 12 noon followed by committal at
Wigan Crematorium.
Family flowers only,
donations if desired to
North West Air Ambulance.
All enquiries to Sue Gibbons Funeral Service, 01942820290.
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Nov. 24, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -