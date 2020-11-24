|
|
|
BOWLES Eddie Suddenly but peacefully on
7th November 2020 at the RAEI, aged 71 years.
Beloved husband of Val,
dearly loved dad to Chris and Stacey, a much loved grandad to
Kiara, Jasmin and Gracie.
Requiem Mass at
St Judes RC Church on Monday
30th November at 12 noon followed by committal at
Wigan Crematorium.
Family flowers only,
donations if desired to
North West Air Ambulance.
All enquiries to Sue Gibbons Funeral Service, 01942820290.
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Nov. 24, 2020