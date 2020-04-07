|
|
|
GRIMSHAW Edith
(nee Evans,
formerly Brindle) Edith sadly passed away on
19th March 2020, aged 95 years.
Dearly loved wife of the
late Frank Brindle and the
late John Sydney Grimshaw, dearest mother to Frank,
mother-in-law to Linda, devoted grandma to Jennifer and husband Elliott and Paula and partner Neil and dear aunt to Pat, Gwynneth and Margaret and their families, sister-in-law to John, also
Joan and Ivor, Frank and Nita
and their families.
Service at St Helen's Crematorium on 14th April 2020.
Immediate family only.
No flowers, donations please
to Derian House.
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Apr. 7, 2020