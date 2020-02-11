Home

WALLS Edith
(Edie) Died peacefully on
31st January 2020
at home surrounded
by her loving family
aged 84 years.

A devoted Wife to Don,
a loving and much loved Mum to Les and Janet, Mother-in-law to Sue a dearly loved Nan and
Great-Nan and a loving Sister.

Gone but never forgotten - Goodnight.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to
Dementia UK in memory of Edie.

The Funeral Service will take place on Thursday 13th February at
St Anne's C of E, Shevington at 1.45pm followed by Interment
in the Churchyard.

All enquiries c/o
McGuire Funeralcare
Linley House, 177 Gidlow Lane, Wigan. Tel 01942 825554.
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Feb. 11, 2020
