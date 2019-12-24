|
|
|
GITTINS On 9th December 2019
peacefully in Hospital
and of Higher Ince
Edna
Aged 82 Years
The Beloved Partner of
the Late John.
Dearly loved Mum
of Elaine and Julie.
Dear Mother in law of
Andrew and Stephen.
A Much Loved Grandma of
Kerry, Darryl, Rebecca and Emily
and Great Grandma of Jack,
Travis, Alexandra and Alice.
A Dearest Sister,
Sister in law and Auntie.
Funeral service will take place on
Friday 27th December in
Wigan Crematorium Chapel
at 3.30pm.
Family flowers only, donations
if desired please to
Wigan & Leigh Hospice
c/o Family.
All enquiries to
Alan Jones Funerals
Directors Limited
Danesbrook House,
21 Ladies Lane, Hindley,
Wigan, WN2 2QA
Tel: 01942 525504
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Dec. 24, 2019