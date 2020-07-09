|
Hackett (Nee Berry) Passed away peacefully on Friday 3rd July 2020 in Wigan Infirmary of Aspull and Standish.
Edna
Aged 93 years.
Dearly loved Mum of Jean,
Vivienne and Martin, treasured
Mother-in-Law to Brian.
Devoted Grandma of Tracey, Paul,
Matthew, Anna, Helen, Alan,
Anthony, Stephanie and Serena.
Also, much loved Great Grandma,
Aunty and a dear friend to many.
A private funeral service and committal to be held at Howe Bridge Crematorium on Thursday 16th July 2020 at 12.00 noon.
Family flowers only. Donations in Edna's memory to the 'Church Yard Fund, St. David's' care of the family.
All enquiries to Bolton's Funeral Service, 27a Haigh Road,
Aspull, Wigan, WN2 1LB
Tel; 01942 831262
www.boltonsfunerals.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on July 9, 2020