Hurst (née Pye) On 30th September 2020
Peacefully in hospital after a short illness and of Hindley.
Eileen
Aged 71 years.
The beloved wife of Philip,
dearly loved mum of Kathryn and Alison, dear mother in law to Ian and Richard, much loved grandma to Alice, Rose, Sophia and Gabriella, daughter of Eveline,
a dear sister, sister in law, auntie
and a loved friend of many.
Funeral Service and Cremation
will take place on
Monday 19th October in
Howe Bridge Crematorium
Chapel at 10.00am.
Family flowers only, donations
if desired to St Peters Church Hindley and Epilepsy Action
c/o the family
All enquiries to
Alan Jones Funeral Directors,
Ashland House,
87 Old Road,
Ashton in Makerfield
Tel 01942 271824
