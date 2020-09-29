|
|
|
MELLING Eileen Who passed away peacefully in Wigan Hospital on the
14th September 2020
aged 88 years, the beloved
wife of the late Kenneth
and a dearly loved mum of Jeff.
Eileen will be sadly missed
by her family and friends.
The funeral service will take place on Tuesday 29th September at
10am in Wigan Crematorium
Chapel prior to Interment at
Lower Ince Cemetery.
All enquiries to
J McGuire's Funeral Service,
177 Gidlow Lane, Wigan,
01942 825554
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Sept. 29, 2020