Eileen Winstanley

Eileen Winstanley Notice
Winstanley Who passed away on
Monday 11th May 2020
at her home in Springview
Eileen Margaret
Aged 83 years.
A devoted wife to the late
Jimmy, loving mum to Barry
and Karen and a much loved
Nan to Matthew and Aaron.
She will be sadly missed by
all her family and friends.
Funeral on
Thursday 21st May 2020, a private graveside service will be offered at
Westwood Cemetery at 11:00am
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to the
three wishes heart and lung
fund at RAEI c/o the family.
All enquiries to:-
Vartys Funeral Directors Ltd
Darlville, Manchester Road,
Higher Ince, Wigan.
Tel: 01942 244712
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on May 19, 2020
