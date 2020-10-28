|
|
|
APPLETON Who passed away peacefully
with her loving family around her
on Thursday 22nd October 2020
Elizabeth Dorothy
aged 95 years.
The dearly loved mum of Christine & Alan, a devoted nan of Paul & Lindsay,
a loving great nan, a dear mother in law of Dave & Jill, also a much loved sister and friend to many, she will be sadly missed by all who knew her.
Funeral on Wednesday
4th November 2020.
Requiem mass will take place at
St Patricks R/C Church, Scholes at 11:45am, followed by committal at Wigan Crematorium Chapel.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if so desired to
Derian House c/o the family.
All enquiries to:-
Vartys Funeral Directors Ltd
Darlville, Manchester Road
Higher Ince, Wigan Tel: 01942 244712.
