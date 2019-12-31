Home

Elizabeth Cropper

Notice Condolences

Elizabeth Cropper Notice
Cropper Peacefully on the 14th December at Wigan Infirmary,

Elizabeth,
aged 94 years.

A loving sister to May,
a Dear Aunt, and a friend to all.
"Elizabeth will be sadly missed by all her family and friends"

Funeral service to take place on Friday 3rd January 2020 at Howebridge Crematorium
at 10am.

Family flowers please only donations if desired to
Astley Ward at Wigan Infirmary.
c/o and all enq to Middleton and Wood Funeral services,
119/121 Market St, Hindley, Wigan, WN2 3AA, 01942 255261
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Dec. 31, 2019
