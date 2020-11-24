Home

Elizabeth Jones

Elizabeth Jones Notice
JONES (née Barnes) ELIZABETH Known to all as Betty,
from Garstang and formerly of Whelley, Wigan.

Passed away peacefully in the Royal Lancaster Infirmary on
3rd November 2020,
aged 92 years.

Beloved Wife of William Eric and dearly loved Mother to Pauline.
Much loved Nanna to Louise and Nicola and Great-Nanna to Evie, Josh and Millie and a dear
Mother in Law to Peter.

Private funeral at
St. Patrick's Church on
Wednesday 25th November 2020 and interment at
Gidlow Cemetery.
Will be sadly missed by all of us.
For all enquiries, please contact Middleton & Wood.
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Nov. 24, 2020
