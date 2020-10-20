|
SOLLARS Elizabeth Passed away 10th October 2020, aged 93.
Elizabeth will be deeply missed by all her beloved family and friends and neighbours.
A service will be held at
St Pauls, Goose Green on
Tuesday 27th October at 1.00pm followed by interment
at Gidlow Cemetery
Family flowers only. Donations if desired to The British Heart Foundation and Diabetes UK c/o the family.
All enquiries to W.Banks,
Sefton Villa, Sefton Road, Orrell, WN5 8UP. Tel 01695 622272.
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Oct. 20, 2020