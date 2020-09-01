Home

F W Marsh (St Helens)
100 Parr Stocks Road
Saint Helens, Merseyside WA9 1NZ
01744 27928
Elizabeth Taylor

Elizabeth Taylor Notice
TAYLOR Elizabeth Passed away peacefully at her own home on 23rd August, 2020,
aged 75 years.
A devoted wife of Ronald, loving and caring mother and nan who was devoted to her family. Elizabeth was very much loved and will be deeply missed and forever in the hearts of her family.
A private family funeral service will be held in St Helens Crematorium on Thursday 3rd September
at 2pm.

For all enquiries please contact
F W Marsh Family Funeral Services, 100 Parr Stocks Road,
St Helens, WA9 1NZ
Tel:01744 27928 www.fwmarshfunerals.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Sept. 1, 2020
