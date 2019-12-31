|
|
|
DAVIES Ellen (Nellie) Mary and Tony, Christine and John, Michael and Gill would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for their messages of condolence, sympathy cards
and donations received
at this sad time.
Thank you to the carers and staff at Belong, Wigan, N R Barton Accountants, the church wardens at St Anne's, Beech Hill, Reverend Jack Winnard, the staff at R Banks and Son Funerals, the staff at Kilhey Court and to everyone who attended the service.
God bless you all.
