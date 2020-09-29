|
WYNN (Née Higham) Peacefully at Westwood Lodge
on 19th September 2020,
Ellen (Nellie)
aged 99 years.
Beloved wife of the late James, much loved mother of John (deceased), Anne, Jimmy, Elaine and mother in law of Berna, loving grandmother of Lee, Sarah, Emma, James and Kate, great grandmother of nine great grandchildren and a dear aunty.
Due to current restrictions,
a private funeral service
will take place.
Any donations in lieu of flowers
can be given to the family, to be forwarded to Westwood Lodge.
All enquiries to
Edwards Funeral Directors,
Holmwood, 11a Dicconson Terrace, Wigan, WN1 2AA.
Tel 01942 821215.
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Sept. 29, 2020