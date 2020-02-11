|
|
|
Hitchen Passed away peacefully on
6th February 2020.
ELSIE
aged 70 years.
Reunited with her beloved son Scott. Dearly loved wife and soulmate of Brian.
A much loved sister, sister in law, aunty, cousin and friend.
Elsie will be greatly missed by
all her family and friends and
all who knew and loved her.
Funeral Service will take place on Friday 14th February 2020 at 2.30pm at Wigan Crematorium Chapel.
Family flowers only please.
Donations to Derian House.
All enquiries to
R. Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd.,
Halliwell House, Ormskirk Road,
Pemberton, Wigan, WN5 8BB.
Tel. 01942 222156.
www.rbanksandson.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Feb. 11, 2020