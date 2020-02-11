Home

POWERED BY

Services
R Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd (Pemberton, Wigan)
Halliwell House, 758/768 Ormskirk Road
Wigan, Lancashire WN5 8BB
01942 222156
Resources
More Obituaries for Elsie Hitchen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elsie Hitchen

Notice Condolences

Elsie Hitchen Notice
Hitchen Passed away peacefully on
6th February 2020.

ELSIE
aged 70 years.

Reunited with her beloved son Scott. Dearly loved wife and soulmate of Brian.
A much loved sister, sister in law, aunty, cousin and friend.

Elsie will be greatly missed by
all her family and friends and
all who knew and loved her.

Funeral Service will take place on Friday 14th February 2020 at 2.30pm at Wigan Crematorium Chapel.

Family flowers only please.
Donations to Derian House.

All enquiries to
R. Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd.,
Halliwell House, Ormskirk Road,
Pemberton, Wigan, WN5 8BB.
Tel. 01942 222156.
www.rbanksandson.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Feb. 11, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -