|
|
|
Duggan Who passed away on
28th October 2020,
in Wigan Royal Infirmary
and of Hindley Green.
Eric
Aged 69 years.
The dearly loved
Husband of Barbara,
Beloved Dad of Beth and a
dear Brother to Christine.
Funeral service and cremation will take place on
Monday 16th November.
In Howe Bridge Crematorium Chapel at 3.00pm.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to
British Lung Foundation
c/o the family.
All enquiries to;
Alan Jones
Funerals Directors Limited
Danesbrook House,
21 Ladies Lane, Hindley,
Wigan, WN2 2QA
Tel: 01942 525504
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Nov. 10, 2020