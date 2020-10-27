|
Topping Passed away peacefully
in Wigan Infirmary on
20th October 2020
and of Aspull.
Eric
Aged 84 years.
Dearly loved husband of Doreen. Loving dad of Graeme and Gillian.
A much loved father-in-law,
a devoted grandad and
a dear friend to many.
A private service will be held on Monday 2nd November 2020,
at Overdale West, at 3.00pm.
Family flowers only.
Donations in Eric's memory to 'Derian House' care of the family.
All enquiries to
Bolton's Funeral Service,
27a Haigh Road,
Aspull, Wigan WN2 1LB
Tel; 01942 831262
www.boltonsfunerals.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Oct. 27, 2020