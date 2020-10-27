Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bolton's Funeral Service (Aspull, Wigan)
27A Haigh Road, Haigh
Wigan, Lancashire WN2 1LB
01942 831262
Resources
More Obituaries for Eric Topping
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eric Topping

Notice Condolences

Eric Topping Notice
Topping Passed away peacefully
in Wigan Infirmary on
20th October 2020
and of Aspull.

Eric
Aged 84 years.

Dearly loved husband of Doreen. Loving dad of Graeme and Gillian.
A much loved father-in-law,
a devoted grandad and
a dear friend to many.

A private service will be held on Monday 2nd November 2020,
at Overdale West, at 3.00pm.

Family flowers only.
Donations in Eric's memory to 'Derian House' care of the family.

All enquiries to
Bolton's Funeral Service,
27a Haigh Road,
Aspull, Wigan WN2 1LB
Tel; 01942 831262
www.boltonsfunerals.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Oct. 27, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -