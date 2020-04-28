|
|
|
BARTON Ernest (Ernie) Formerly of Longshaw, Billinge.
Aged 77 years.
Peacefully on 18th April 2020
at Wigan & Leigh Hospice
after a long illness.
Loving and much-loved husband
to Hilda, dearly loved Dad of
Stuart and Catherine, dear
father-in-law of Emma and John, devoted and dearly loved granddad to Lewis, Lili and Tom,
a dear Brother, Brother-in-law, Uncle and good friend to many.
"Forever in our thoughts"
A graveside service for family
only will take place on
Monday 11th May 3pm at
St Matthews Highfield.
Family flowers only.
Donations in memory of Ernie
to Wigan & Leigh Hospice,
c/o the family
All enquiries to
R. Banks & Sons (Funerals) Ltd,
Halliwell House, Wigan
WN5 8BB (Tel: 01942 222156)
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Apr. 28, 2020