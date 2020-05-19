|
BARTON Ernest (Ernie) Hilda, Stuart, Catherine and
all the family would like to thank everyone for all their kindness, support, beautiful cards and generous donations for Wigan
and Leigh Hospice following the loss of a dearly loved husband,
dad and grandad.
Thanks to the Rev.Neil Cook for
the lovely graveside service,
the Renal Team at Salford Royal Hospital, Boston House Dialysis Unit, NWAS Patient Transport, Ince Ward RAEI, the Memory Team at Clare House, Hannah, Palliative Care Nurse, RAEI,
and all the nursing staff and doctors at Wigan and Leigh Hospice for all the kindness and care they gave to Ernie and a special thank you to Nicola
and the staff at R.Banks & Son, (funerals) for their compassion and support during such a
difficult time.
