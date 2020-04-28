|
Smith (née Thompson) Who passed away at her home
on 17th April 2020,
Ethel
Aged 80 years.
The dearly loved Wife of Kevan.
Loving Mum to Jeffrey, Trevor, David, Elaine and Karen,
adored Nan of Paul, Martin, Anthony, Christopher, Louise, Andrew, Cheryl, Rachelle, Rebecca, David, Amy and all her Eighteen Great Grandchildren.
Much loved Sister of Richard, Albert and the late John, Margaret, Kathleen, Mary, George and Gordon and Sister and
Brother-in-Law Carol, Stephen, Frank and Barbara, and the many friends who knew her.
She will be sadly missed by all.
Thanks to the wonderful Macmillan Nurses at Wigan Christies who treated Ethel so well, also the District Nurses who cared for Ethel at home.
Forever in our hearts,
wonderful memories.
God Bless.
Funeral will take place at
Howe Bridge Crematorium on Thursday 7th May at 1.30 pm.
A celebration of her life
will be held in due course.
Donations if desired to
Macmillan Nurses c/o the family
All enquiries to;
Alan Jones Funerals
Directors Limited
Danesbrook House,
21 Ladies Lane, Hindley,
Wigan, WN2 2QA
Tel: 01942 525504
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Apr. 28, 2020