|
|
|
PRIESTLEY Eugene Francis Peacefully at his home in
Billinge on 3rd August 2020
and formerly of Pemberton.
Francis
Aged 91 years.
Beloved husband of the late
Phyllis, dearly loved dad to
Marie (Deceased) Michael,
Celia (Deceased) Julie,
Bernadette, Anthony,
Christopher, Patrick, Andrew, Joanne and Damian.
A dear father in law, grandad, great grandad and brother.
Francis will be very sadly missed
by all his family and friends.
Funeral service will take place
in St James RC Church, Orrell on Monday 17th August 2020 at 11.00am followed by committal
at Wigan Crematorium.
Please be aware that there is limited capacity at the Church
and Crematorium.
Family flowers only please donations if desired for
Cancer Research UK.
All enquires to
R. Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd. Halliwell House, Ormskirk Road, Pemberton, Wigan.
Tel (01942) 222156.
www.rbanksandson.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Aug. 11, 2020