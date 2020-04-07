|
'Going Home'
Francis Brian
Rylance Brian passed away peacefully
at Salford Royal Hospital
on the 14th March 2020.
He was a devoted husband to
his beloved wife Mary Joan and much loved father to Pamela
and grandfather to
Claire, Hannah and Emma.
As a primary school teacher he dedicated his professional career to teaching and nurturing
the children in his care.
A graveside blessing will be held
at St Teresa's Church on
Thursday 9th April -
only immediate family to attend.
Sincere thanks to the nursing
and medical staff with
Salford Royal Hospital.
Donations if desired to
Salford Royal Hospital Heart Ward.
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Apr. 7, 2020