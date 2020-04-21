Home

Francis Walton

Francis Walton Notice
WALTON Passed away on the
12th April 2020,

FRANCIS (FRANK)
Aged 89 years.

Dearly loved husband of Lena. Loving Dad of Dorothy and Linda and father-in-law of Alan and Jim.
Much loved Grandad of Gary and Ruth and great grandad of Poppy, Owen, Isabelle, Luke and Adam.

A private funeral service will be held at Charnock Richard Crematorium and a memorial service will be held at a later date.

All enquiries to R. Banks & Son Funerals) Ltd. Clifford House
1 Grove Lane, Standish WN6 0ES Tel: 01257 422011
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Apr. 21, 2020
