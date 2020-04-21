|
WALTON Passed away on the
12th April 2020,
FRANCIS (FRANK)
Aged 89 years.
Dearly loved husband of Lena. Loving Dad of Dorothy and Linda and father-in-law of Alan and Jim.
Much loved Grandad of Gary and Ruth and great grandad of Poppy, Owen, Isabelle, Luke and Adam.
A private funeral service will be held at Charnock Richard Crematorium and a memorial service will be held at a later date.
All enquiries to R. Banks & Son Funerals) Ltd. Clifford House
1 Grove Lane, Standish WN6 0ES Tel: 01257 422011
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Apr. 21, 2020