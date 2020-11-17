Home

R Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd (Pemberton, Wigan)
Halliwell House, 758/768 Ormskirk Road
Wigan, Lancashire WN5 8BB
01942 222156
Frank Lewis Notice
LEWIS Peacefully in Wigan Infirmary on the 1st November 2020 and of Marus Bridge.
FRANK aged 84 years.
Beloved husband of Irene, dearly loved dad to Deb and the late Stephen, loving father in law to Paul, devoted grandad to Emma, and Lauren and dear brother of Ethel. Frank will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.

Funeral service will take place in St Pauls Church, Goose Green, on Tuesday 1st December 2020 at 3.00pm followed by committal at Wigan Crematorium.

Donations, if desired, for
Dementia UK c/o the family.

All enquires to
R. Banks & Son (Funerals)Ltd. Halliwell House, Ormskirk Road, Pemberton, Wigan.
Tel (01942) 222156.
www.rbanksandson.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Nov. 17, 2020
