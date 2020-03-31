Home

R Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd (Pemberton, Wigan)
Halliwell House, 758/768 Ormskirk Road
Wigan, Lancashire WN5 8BB
01942 222156
Frank Newman

Frank Newman Notice
NEWMAN Frank Passed away peacefully
on the 19th March 2020 at
The Royal Albert Edward Infirmary aged 84 years.

Dearly loved husband to Marjorie, dad to Tim, grandad
and great grandad.

The family would like to express their sincere thanks to the amazing Medical and Nursing Staff at the Infirmary
for their care and support in
these challenging times.

There will be no immediate funeral service for friends and extended family to attend.

A Memorial Service and celebration of Frank's Life will be held at Orrell Post Methodist Church at a future date.

No flowers by request,
donations for Church will be accepted at the Memorial Service.

All enquiries to
R. Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd.
Halliwell House, Ormskirk Road,
Pemberton, Wigan.
Tel (01942) 22256.
www.rbanksandson.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Mar. 31, 2020
