|
|
|
RYAN Frank Westley Passed away suddenly on
the 12th January 2020,
aged 42 years.
Much loved son of Thomas and Lynne, dearly loved brother of Lorene and Hayley, a sadly missed nephew and will be greatly missed by all of his family and friends.
Funeral service to take place
at St Barnabas Church, on Wednesday 5th February at 11.30am followed by interment
at Gidlow Cemetery.
Kind donations and flowers are being gratefully received
by Frank's family
All enquiries c/o
Haydock Funeral Service,
Rear of 217 Ormskirk Rd, Newtown, Wigan, WN5 9DN.
Tel. 01942 231426
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Feb. 4, 2020