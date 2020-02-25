|
|
|
SHERWOOD Peacefully in his sleep at
St Georges Nursing Home on
19th February 2020.
FRED
aged 85 years.
A much loved and devoted husband to Doreen.
Dear brother of Thelma and brother in law of John.
A loving uncle to all his nieces and nephews. Fred will be greatly missed by all his loving family, friends and neighbours.
A funeral service and
cremation will be held at
Charnock Richard Crematorium on Wednesday 4th March 2020
at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired will be given to Dementia UK in memory of Fred.
All enquiries to R. Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd. Clifford House,
1 Grove Lane, Standish,
Wigan. Tel (01257) 422011.
www.rbanksandson.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Feb. 25, 2020