Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alan Jones Funeral Directors (Hindley, Wigan)
Danesbrook House, 21 Ladies Lane
Wigan, Lancashire WN2 2QA
01942 525504
Resources
More Obituaries for Fred Valentine
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Fred Valentine

Notice Condolences

Fred Valentine Notice
Valentine Who passed away on 15th July 2020, at his home in Hindley, surrounded by his loving family.
Fred
Aged 67 years
The beloved Husband of Denyse, dearly loved dad of Mark and Nicola, father-in-Law to Cheryl
and Grandad to Harrison.
Brother-in-Law to Ian and Barrie and a loving Uncle to Louise
and Martin.
Funeral service and cremation will take place on Friday 7th August, in Howe Bridge Crematorium Chapel at 2.00 pm. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Wigan and Leigh Hospice
c/o the family.
All enquiries to;
Alan Jones Funerals Directors Limited
Danesbrook House,
21 Ladies Lane, Hindley, Wigan, WN2 2QA
Tel: 01942 525504
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on July 28, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Alan Jones Funeral Directors (Hindley, Wigan)
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -