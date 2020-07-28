|
|
|
Valentine Who passed away on 15th July 2020, at his home in Hindley, surrounded by his loving family.
Fred
Aged 67 years
The beloved Husband of Denyse, dearly loved dad of Mark and Nicola, father-in-Law to Cheryl
and Grandad to Harrison.
Brother-in-Law to Ian and Barrie and a loving Uncle to Louise
and Martin.
Funeral service and cremation will take place on Friday 7th August, in Howe Bridge Crematorium Chapel at 2.00 pm. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Wigan and Leigh Hospice
c/o the family.
All enquiries to;
Alan Jones Funerals Directors Limited
Danesbrook House,
21 Ladies Lane, Hindley, Wigan, WN2 2QA
Tel: 01942 525504
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on July 28, 2020