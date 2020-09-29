|
|
|
WHITTER Who passed away peacefully on Wednesday 23rd September 2020 in Wigan and Leigh Hospice
and of Aspull
Fred
Aged 95 years.
Dearly loved husband of
the late Irene,
loving dad of David and Janet.
Loving father-in-law of Jill
and the late Malcolm.
Devoted grandad of
Mark, Philip, Jonathon,
Katie, Matthew and Ellssia.
Great grandad of Daniel,
Lewis, James and Thomas,
and a dear friend to many.
A private funeral service
and committal will be held in
Wigan Crematorium on
Friday 9th October, at 11.00am.
Live Webcasting will be available
using the details below
Website: Obitus
Username: Nipi6181
Password:357847
Family flowers only.
Donations in Fred's memory to
'Wigan and Leigh Hospice'
care of the family.
All enquiries to
Bolton's Funeral Service
27a Haigh Road, Aspull,
Wigan WN2 1LB
Tel; 01942 831262
www.boltonsfunerals.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Sept. 29, 2020