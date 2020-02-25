|
|
|
GARY FISHWICK
11.12.1970 -
1.3.2014 Our beloved Son, Brother,
Brother in Law, Uncle and
Great Uncle.
Thinking of you with love on
your anniversary.
Of all the special gifts in life,
However great or small,
To have you as our Son,
Was the greatest gift of all.
A special time,
A special face,
A special Son we can't replace.
With aching hearts we whisper low,
We miss you Son and love you so.
Lots of love from Mum and Dad, Christopher, Ian, Jason, Matthew, Gayle, Wendy, Rachael, Jaxon
and Benji.
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Feb. 25, 2020