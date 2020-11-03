|
|
|
MOLYNEUX Peacefully in hospital on
the 20th October 2020
and of Beech Hill.
Gary
aged 56 years.
Dearly loved son of Daniel and the late Margaret. Devoted partner to Caroline, loving brother to Roy and Darren, loved uncle to Daniel, Nathan, Evie and Lily and friend to many, he will be sadly missed.
The funeral will take place
at Gidlow Cemetery on
Monday 16th November 2020
at 1.00pm.
All enquiries to
R. Banks & Son (funerals) Ltd.,
Whitley House, 438 Gidlow Lane, Wigan, WN6 7PN.
Tel: (01942) 829200.
wwwrbanksandson.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Nov. 3, 2020