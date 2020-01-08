|
|
|
Edwardson On the 25th December 2019
in Wigan & Leigh Hospice
and of Hindley
George.
Aged 69 years.
The dearly loved Husband
of Kathleen. Much loved Dad, Grandad, Great Grandad,
Brother in law and friend to many.
Best Fishermon in Wigan.
Funeral service will take place on
Monday 13th January 2020 in
St Peters Church, Hindley, at 11.15am, followed by interment
at Hindley Cemetery.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to
Wigan & Leigh Hospice and Macmillan Nurses c/o family.
All enquiries to Alan Jones
Funeral Directors Limited
Danesbrook House,
21 Ladies Lane, Hindley,
Wigan, WN2 2QA
Tel: 01942 525504
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Jan. 8, 2020