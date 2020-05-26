|
|
|
HARRISON GEORGE KEITH It is with great sadness that the family announces his passing, on Saturday 16th May 2020, aged 86 years. Beloved Dad, Grandad
& Great Grandad.
Retired Head teacher of
St Peter's at Bryn. George will be sadly missed by all family & friends.
Private Cremation at
Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium on Tuesday 26th May 2020, family flowers only please but donations, if desired, are for More than Words, Wigan which can be sent directly to:
B&W funerals,
6 Chapel lane,
Ingleton,
Carnforth
LA6 3FX
Tel. 015242 41293.
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on May 26, 2020