|
|
|
ROBINSON George Passed away peacefully on the
8th January 2020, aged 82 years and of Hawkley Hall.
Beloved husband of Marjorie, much loved dad of Keith and Neil,
a devoted grandad of Hayley and Kaitlen, sadly missed brother of Ann and the late Louis.
Funeral service and committal to take place at Wigan Crematorium Chapel on Thursday 23rd January at 2.30pm.
Family flowers only, however kind donations are being gratefully received by George's family for Wigan and Leigh Hospice.
All enquiries c/o Haydock Funeral Service, Rear of 217 Ormskirk Rd, Newtown, Wigan WN5 9DN
Tel. 01942 231426
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Jan. 14, 2020