|
|
|
Taylor Died peacefully on
Sunday 16th February 2020
Reverend George J. T.
Aged 83 Years.
Dearly loved husband of Cynthia. Loving dad of Becca and Simon.
Treasured father-in-law of Jacqueline. Much loved grandad of Carla, Georgina, Joshua and a great grandad of Tyler and Arron.
Loving brother of Keith and brother in law of Freda.
Beloved uncle of Jane and Richard.
A devoted parish Priest
and a friend to many.
Funeral service to be held
at St Peters Church, Hindley on
Friday 28th February 2020 at 10.30am, followed by committal at
Howe Bridge Crematorium
at 12 noon.
Family flowers only.
Donations in George's memory to 'St. Peter's Church Hindley - for the upgrade and improvement of the church sound and microphone system' care of the family.
All enquiries to
Bolton's Funeral Service
27a Haigh Road, Aspull,
Wigan WN2 1LB
Tel; 01942 831262
www.boltonsfunerals.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Feb. 26, 2020