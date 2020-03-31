|
GRIFFITHS Georgina
It is with great sadness that
the family of
Mrs Georgina Griffiths announces her passing, at the age of 95,
on the 25th March, 2020.
Gina passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her family. She will be lovingly remembered by her daughter Cathy, son Andy and grandchildren Luis, Isabella, Stef and Paul.
Gina had a colourful long life filled with love and adventure and really did have an impact and positive influence on those around her.
She will be sadly missed, along with her beautiful smile and twinkling blue eyes.
The funeral service will be held on Thursday 2nd April, however, due to the current lockdown situation, only immediate family are able to attend. Please make any charitable donations to Marie Curie who helped the family care for Gina
in her last few months.
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Mar. 31, 2020