R Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd (Bryn, Wigan)
Hallbank House, 407 Wigan Road
Wigan, Lancashire WN4 0AR
01942 222156
Gerard Speakman

Gerard Speakman Notice
SPEAKMAN Passed away peacefully on
29th January 2020,
GERARD, aged 79 years.
The loving husband of Sylvia,
Dad to Carole, Stephen, Amanda.Grandad to Nadene, Paul, Ryan, Adam, Amelia, Joshua, Bethany, Ruby, Molly and Ben and great grandad to Laiton, Phoenix, Lotus, Martha, Marcie,
Narvana, Ron and Thea.
Gerard will be lovingly remembered and missed by all
of his family and friends.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired,
to Cancer Research UK.
Requiem Mass will take place on
Tuesday 18th February 2020
at Our Lady Immaculate Church, Bryn at 10.30am followed
by committal at
Charnock Richard Crematorium.
All enquiries to
R. Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd. Halliwell House, Ormskirk Road, Pemberton, Wigan.
Tel (01942) 222156
www.rbanksandson.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Feb. 13, 2020
