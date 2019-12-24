Home

Gerard Whitfield

Notice Condolences

Gerard Whitfield Notice
WHITFIELD GERARD Suddenly but peacefully on
16th December 2019 in
Wigan Infirmary and formerly
of Shevington,
GERRY
aged 76 years.

Dearly loved husband of Ann, much loved dad of Angela and Stuart, devoted grandad of Jessica and a loved brother of Sandra, brother in law of Alan.
Gerry will be sadly missed
by all his family and friends.

Funeral service takes place at
St Anne's Church, Shevington on Friday 3rd January 2020 at 12.30pm prior to interment in the churchyard. Family flowers
only please, donations
if desired to Dr Naqvi.

All enquiries to
R. Banks & Son (Funerals)
Whitley House, 439 Gidlow Lane, Beech Hill, Wigan
Tel (01942) 829200
www.rbanksandson.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Dec. 24, 2019
