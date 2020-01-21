Home

Gladys Atherton Notice
Atherton (Née Nicholson) Passed away peacefully on Saturday 11th January 2020
in St George's Nursing Home
with her loving family by her side.
Gladys
Aged 89 Years
Dearly loved wife of the late Jack. Loving mum of Janet, Lynne, Kim and David. Devoted nan of Nick, Christopher, Andrew, Jennifer, Lindsey and Daniel.
Much loved Granny G to Oliver,
Lola Rose, Ruairi, Ida-Rose,
Jude and Izobel. Treasured sister, auntie and cousin.
Funeral service and committal
to be held at
Charnock Richard Crematorium
on Wednesday 29th January 2020
at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only.
Donations in Gladys' memory to the 'British Heart Foundation'
care of the family.
All enquiries to
Bolton's Funeral Service
27a Haigh Road,
Aspull, Wigan WN2 1LB.
Tel; 01942 831262
www.boltonsfunerals.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Jan. 21, 2020
