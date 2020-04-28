Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Pemberton
788-790 Ormskirk Road
Wigan, Lancashire WN5 8AX
01942 213 374
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 5, 2020
14:00
Gidlow Cemetery
Wigan
FIFE Gladys
(née Miller)
of Kitt Green Passed away peacefully
on Friday 17th April 2020,
aged 82 years,
at Ashton View Care Home.
She is survived by her husband John and children Elizabeth, Thomas, Gladys and John.
Mother-in-Law to Peter, Clare
and Nigel. Grandma to Olivia, Sophie, Nathan and Alfie.

Much loved and sadly
missed by all who knew her.

Due to current restrictions,
a private funeral service
and burial is to be held at 2pm, Tuesday 5th May 2020
at Gidlow Cemetery, Wigan.
A memorial service will be held later in the year when current limitations on social gatherings
are lifted.
For all enquires please contact:
Co-op Funeralcare,
Ormskirk Road
Pemberton,
01942 213374.
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Apr. 28, 2020
