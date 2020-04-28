|
|
|
MOORE Peacefully on the
17th April 2020.
GLADYS
aged 90 years.
Lately of Stocks Hall and Ashtree House and formerly of Poolstock.
Gladys, was a devoted mother to Carole and Alan, dear mother in law to Anthony and Caroline very loving grandmother of Stephanie and Kevin and great grandmother
to Zachery and Rueben.
Private family committal will take place at Wigan Crematorium.
Donations if desired for the Alzheimers Society.
All enquiries to
R. Banks & Son (funerals) Ltd.,
Halliwell House, Ormskirk Road,
Pemberton, Wigan, WN5 8BB
Tel. (01942) 222156.
www.rbanksandson.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Apr. 28, 2020