R Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd (Standish)
Clifford House, 1 Grove Lane
Wigan, Lancashire WN6 0ES
01257 4522011
Glen Davis Notice
DAVIS Peacefully in hospital on
11th August, 2020

GLEN
Aged 75 years.

Re-united with his Mum and Dad and a much loved brother
to Nola and Leigh.

Glen will be greatly missed by
his loving family, the staff at
Mellor Close and all his friends
at Wigan Stars.

A funeral service will be held at Peel Green Crematorium on Wednesday 26th August 2020
at 12.20pm.

All enquiries to:
R. Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd,
Clifford House, 1 Grove Lane, Standish, Wigan WN6 0ES
Tel 01257 422011
where Glen will be resting.
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Aug. 18, 2020
