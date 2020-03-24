Home

Glenn Irving Notice
IRVING Who passed away peacefully with his loving family by his side
on Friday 13th March
at Wigan Royal Infirmary
and of Wigan.
Glenn
Aged 85 years.
The dearly loved
husband of Maureen,
a loving dad of Glenn and
a much loved grandad to Buster.
Funeral service will take place on
Thursday 26th March 2020 at
Wigan Crematorium Chapel
at 1pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired to Wigan and Leigh Hospice c/o the family.

All enquiries to:-
Vartys Funeral Directors Ltd
Darlville, Manchester Road
Higher Ince, Wigan
Tel: 01942 244712
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Mar. 24, 2020
