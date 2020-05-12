|
PLATT Passed away peacefully
on 2nd May 2020
at his home in Wigan.
Born 19th August 1940
Godfrey S.
(Tod)
Aged 79 years
Much loved husband of Pam, simply the best Dad, Grandad, Todders to Chris, Karen, Karis, Lauren, Ben, Zack, George, Lisa, James Melissa, Joanne
and Wendy.
A private funeral will be held at Charnock Richard Crematorium on Monday 18th May 2020
at 4.30pm
All enquiries to
Bolton's Funeral Service
27a Haigh Road,
Aspull, Wigan WN2 1LB
Tel; 01942 831262
www.boltonsfunerals.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on May 12, 2020