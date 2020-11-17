Home

R Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd (Wigan)
Windsor House, 232 Scholes
Wigan, Lancashire WN1 3NH
01942 820526
Gordon Brooks Notice
BROOKS Suddenly but peacefully in hospital on 29th October 2020.
Formerly of Charnock Richard.

GORDON aged 80 years.
Beloved husband of Barbara.
Dearly loved dad of Paul
and the late Mark
and much loved grandad.

Due to government guidelines a funeral service will take place at
Wigan Crematorium Chapel.
Please keep Gordon's family
in your thoughts and prayers.
(May God Bless You All).

All enquiries to
R. Banks & Son (funerals) Ltd.,
Windsor House, 232 Scholes,
Wigan, WN1 3NH.
Tel. (01942) 829200.
wwwrbanksandson.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Nov. 17, 2020
