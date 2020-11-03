Home

Alan Jones Funeral Directors (Hindley, Wigan)
Danesbrook House, 21 Ladies Lane
Wigan, Lancashire WN2 2QA
01942 525504
Gordon Halliwell

Gordon Halliwell Notice
Halliwell
Who passed away on
23rd October 2020
in Wigan Royal Infirmary
Also of Wigan.

Gordon
Aged 88 years

The devoted Husband of Muriel,
Loving Brother-in-law of Bill.
A much loved Uncle
and friend to many.

Funeral service will take place on Thursday 12th November,
In Purposed Life Church,
Wigan at 11.00 am
followed by Interment in Westwood Cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to British Heart Foundation c/o the family.

All enquiries to;
Alan Jones Funerals
Directors Limited
Danesbrook House,
21 Ladies Lane, Hindley,
Wigan, WN2 2QA
Tel: 01942 525504
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Nov. 3, 2020
